MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Harrison County.
It involved the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Thursday night.
According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, deputies responded to a burglary in progress call near 27648 Highway 53 in Gulfport. When they arrived, the person involved pointed a weapon towards them. Deputies fired their gun and the person involved died from their injuries. Deputies did not receive any serious physical injuries.
MBI is gathering evidence and will share their findings with the Attorney General's Office.