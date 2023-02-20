MBI investigating inmate death in Alcorn County

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is conducting an independent investigation into the death of an Alcorn County inmate.
Jailers found Brandon Bishop unresponsive in his cell early Saturday morning, Feb. 18.
Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell said jailers performed CPR and called paramedics.
Medics transported him to the hospital in Corinth where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy will be performed.
The sheriff said Bishop was housed in a single cell with no other inmates. Authorities do not suspect foul play at this time.
He was booked into the jail on Feb. 15 on three charges. Corinth Police arrested him on a misdemeanor warrant and for allegedly giving false information. The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Department charged him with failure to appear, which is a misdemeanor.