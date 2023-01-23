 Skip to main content
MBI investigating fatal shooting in Attala County

SALLIS, Miss. (WTVA) - The state department is investigating the shooting death of a 23-year-old in Attala County.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) identified the shooting victim as Ricky Webster.

Attala County Coroner Sam Bell said a wreck was reported to 911 at approximately 10:35 p.m. on Highway 12 West about three miles west of Sallis.

However, when officers arrived they determined there had been a shooting, Bell said.

They found a single car and Webster was alone, the coroner added.

Webster was pronounced dead at approximately 12:30 a.m. Bell said an autopsy will be performed.

