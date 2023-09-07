MBI investigating deadly officer-involved shooting

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Thursday afternoon in Simpson County.
It involved the Simpson County Sheriff's Department.
It happened at the Quick Stop gas station on Highway 49.
Deputies at 12:00 pm were responding to a call for service when the suspect pointed a gun at the deputies., according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
The suspect died.
The deputies involved did not receive any serious physical injuries.
MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office once the investigation is complete.