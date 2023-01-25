 Skip to main content
MBI investigates officer involved shooting in Braxton

State investigators are looking into an officer involved shooting that happened in Braxton Tuesday night.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) reports the shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. on Conerly Road. 

Braxton is about three hours and 20 minutes south of Tupelo and 30 minutes from Jackson. 

Investigators said Rankin County Sheriff’s Department deputies were conducting a narcotics investigation when they encountered a subject that displayed a gun towards the deputies.

The subject was taken to a nearby hospital. The officers received no injuries.

MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence.

