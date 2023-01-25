MBI investigates officer involved shooting in Braxton

BRAXTON, Miss. (WTVA) - State investigators are looking into an officer involved shooting that happened in Braxton Tuesday night.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) reports the shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. on Conerly Road.
Braxton is about three hours and 20 minutes south of Tupelo and 30 minutes from Jackson.
Investigators said Rankin County Sheriff’s Department deputies were conducting a narcotics investigation when they encountered a subject that displayed a gun towards the deputies.
The subject was taken to a nearby hospital. The officers received no injuries.
MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence.