MBI identifies man killed in Chickasaw County officer-involved shooting

  • Updated
gun

Credit: Sig Sauer

OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened Monday night.

The shooting happened at around 10:45 p.m. Monday near 1734 Highway 32 in Okolona.

MBI did not say which law enforcement agency was involved.

WTVA contacted the Okolona Police Department, the Chickasaw County Sheriff's Department and the Chickasaw County coroner but received no more details.

MBI spokesperson Bailey Martin confirmed no officers were injured but the subject was killed. She identified the individual as Coty Earnest.

Coty Earnest

Coty Earnest. Source: Stacy Hammett. Photo Date: Unknown.

Stacy Hammett told WTVA her uncle was 42 years old and was an Army veteran of the Iraq War.

She said he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); however, it's not clear at this time if PTSD played a factor in the ordeal.

Hammett claims her uncle was shot at least one time in the chest. Law enforcement have not released any more details about what happened.

It's standard procedure for local law enforcement agencies to have MBI investigate officer-involved shooting.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

