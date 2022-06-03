Mayor: Fulton's future up in the air

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - It only failed by two votes, the Pennies for Parks Tourism Tax.
So what's next for the City of Fulton?
Mayor Emily Quinn says the Pennies for Parks Tourism Tax would have given them $700,000 in revenue.
But with that money now off the table coupled with high inflation, the city now face some tough decisions ahead to include budget cuts and possibly no pay raises.
Oliver Charles Cullins Park is one of the parks that could have really used that money.
The mayor says it is by far the city's worst park.
She says vandals target this park with graffiti.
The park also needs new dirt, a new fence and new bases for the diamond.
The city allocated $140,000 to fix up the parks.
But as inflation bites, the mayor says the city will have to take a hard look at ways to get in additional revenue.
"We haven't raised property taxes since 1987. In fact, we've decreased it from 38 mills to 31 mills. We're also suffering through inflation. Prices for equipment and supplies has gone up. So this is really going to hurt us. We're going to have to start really looking at cutbacks, work in the city cut back and possibly not given raises to our employees," says Mayor Quinn
Those raises the mayor is speaking about would be 3 percent for 45 full-time city employees.
The mayor says the board aldermen will start discussing the budget in July.