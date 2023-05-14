Mathiston police arrest a man who was reportedly burglarizing a storage unit

MATHISTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mathiston police caught a man who was reportedly burglarizing a storage unit.
Chad Pegram was charged with burglary and grand larceny.
Mathiston officers were called to the storage units on Wednesday afternoon around 4.
Once on the scene, officers found Pegram and arrested him.
Police say while Pegram was being booked at the Webster County Sheriff’s Office, he was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance and introducing contraband into a correctional facility.
He’s also facing charges in multiple surrounding counties in an ongoing investigation.
Pegram is currently being held at the Webster County Jail, awaiting an initial bond hearing.