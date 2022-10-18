Master Transportation Study approved for South Montgomery St. in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Starkville Board of Aldermen approved a study to provide insight into how the city might reduce congestion in the area of South Montgomery Street.
Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill said the Board in April approved the contracting of Neel-Schaffer, an engineering firm out of Vicksburg, Miss., to conduct the Master Transportation study, which will involve the collecting of GPS and traffic data.
The study will happen throughout the rest of the fall 2022 season.
The end goal is to find out the most effective way to reduce traffic congestion in the South Montgomery area and if there is a cost-effective way for the city to do so.
Mayor Spruill said that no matter what the solution to the congestion is, whether that's a new road to relieve some of the traffic or the installation of a new traffic circle, the goal for drivers and residents in the area is still the same.
"Well, if you live on South Montgomery and this gives you a reliever road or it gives you a better flow of traffic, for example, then obviously it'll get you to work a little quicker and perhaps a little safer," Spruill said. "Just because lack of congestion makes it a more pleasant day, for example, than being frustrated by traffic on your way to work."