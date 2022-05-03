Master gardeners gathering in Tupelo for 3 days

TUPELO, Miss. ( WTVA ) - Green-thumb gardeners gathered from across the state in Tupelo for the 2022 Mississippi Master Gardener Conference.
The three-day conference kicked off Tuesday morning (May 3, 2022) at the BancorpSouth Center.
This is the first time the event has been held since 2019...it was called off until now due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"[In 2021] we didn't even try so here we are [in 2022] those of us who've been planning this meeting have been working on it for two or three years," said Jenny Smothers, Co-Chair of the Master Gardener State Conference. "So, we are very excited to be back together and have a big crowd of folks from here from all over the state."
The Mississippi Master Gardener Association helps promote responsible growing practices and education across the state.
The theme for this year’s conference is “Rock 'N Roll In The Garden.”