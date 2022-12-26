Massive Southwest Airlines disruption leaves customers stranded and call centers swamped

Weather Alert

...Black Ice and Slippery Conditions Possible Tonight as Moisture on Roadways Refreezes... A cold front will sweep through the region tonight resulting in light snow showers contributing to wet roadways. Temperatures behind the front will fall into the low to mid 20s. Wet roadways will likely refreeze forming areas of black ice, mostly likely on untreated secondary roads, bridges, and overpasses. Travelers should remain alert for rapidly changing road conditions. Temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing until late tomorrow morning.