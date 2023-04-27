Masked gunman robs Dollar General in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — A man wearing a mask and armed with a gun robbed a Dollar General store in Starkville Wednesday night.
Starkville Police said the robbery happened on 387 Ruth Road at 8:04 p.m.
Police said the robber entered and demanded money. No one was hurt but the robber got away with the cash drawer.
Police described the robber as 6 feet tall, Black and male. He wore a camouflage mask and dark clothing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.