Masked gunman robs Dollar General at gunpoint in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - One man wearing a mask and armed with a gun robbed a Dollar General in Starkville Wednesday night, Starkville police said.
The robbery happened on 387 Ruth Road at 8:04 p.m.
Police said an armed and masked person entered Dollar General and demanded money.
No one was hurt but the robber got away with the cash drawer.
The victim described the robber as a 6' to 6’01” Black male wearing a camouflage mask and dark clothing.
The robbery remains under active investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Starkville Police Department at662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.