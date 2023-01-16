Martin Gottwald elected sheriff in Lamar County, Ala.

VERNON, Ala. (WTVA) - A veteran of the Lamar County Sheriff's Office is now at the head after a successful election run.
Martin Gottwald joined the Lamar County Sheriff's Office in 1998 working for former sheriff Terry Perkins after a 20-year-stint in the U.S. Airforce.
In 2014, Gottwald made it to the runoff stages in the election for sheriff, but was ultimately beaten by Hal Allred, whom he would go on to work for in the sheriff's office.
Now the sworn-in sheriff of Lamar county, Martin Gottwald says one of his first priorities is finding creative ways to save on a limited budget.
"We're gonna have to be wise stewards of our money because with just over 13,000 people in this county, our source of revenue is limited...and we're just gonna have to work smart and be good stewards," Gottwald said.
Gottwald also said that because he'll only have eight deputies at his disposal, the community's support and assistance will be that much more valuable.
Despite the challenges, Sheriff Gottwald says he's ready to get to work.
"I'm excited...I'm very, very fortunate that even after 40 years, I like coming to work every day," Gottwald said. "I like who I work with, I like my staff. I'm very confident in them. It doesn't take away all the sleepless nights and when you're lying there thinking about things, but it does give you a real source of comfort."