Marshals: Meridian murder suspect captured in Ackerman

Dante Marquez Bender

Dante Marquez Bender, Source: Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Update June 10, 10:32 a.m.

Meridian murder suspect Dante Marquez Bender, 31, has been captured, the U.S. Marshals Service confirmed with WTVA Friday morning at approximately 10:30.

He was captured in Ackerman.

Per Marshals, Bender was still sitting in his vehicle at a Chevron station in Ackerman.

A news conference was scheduled to begin Friday at 9 a.m. but was rescheduled for noon.

WTOK-TV in Meridian will carry the news conference on its website and Facebook page

Open this link to watch on WTOK.com.

Original article below

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTVA) - The manhunt for a man suspected of murdering a Meridian police officer and a pregnant woman remains underway.

Dante Marquez Bender, 31, is wanted for the incident that happened Thursday afternoon, June 9 in Meridian.

He’s accused of shooting and killing officer Kennis Croom. The name of the second victim has not been released.

Bender is believed to be driving a 2004 black Nissan Armada with a tag reading “IMANI.”

He may be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 911 or 1-855-485- 8477.

A news conference was scheduled to begin Friday at 9 a.m. but has been rescheduled for noon.

WTOK-TV in Meridian will carry the news conference on its website and Facebook page.

