Marshals: Meridian murder suspect captured in Ackerman

Update June 10, 10:32 a.m.
Meridian murder suspect Dante Marquez Bender, 31, has been captured, the U.S. Marshals Service confirmed with WTVA Friday morning at approximately 10:30.
He was captured in Ackerman.
Per Marshals, Bender was still sitting in his vehicle at a Chevron station in Ackerman.
A news conference was scheduled to begin Friday at 9 a.m. but was rescheduled for noon.
WTOK-TV in Meridian will carry the news conference on its website and Facebook page.
Open this link to watch on WTOK.com.
Original article below
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTVA) - The manhunt for a man suspected of murdering a Meridian police officer and a pregnant woman remains underway.
Dante Marquez Bender, 31, is wanted for the incident that happened Thursday afternoon, June 9 in Meridian.
He’s accused of shooting and killing officer Kennis Croom. The name of the second victim has not been released.
Bender is believed to be driving a 2004 black Nissan Armada with a tag reading “IMANI.”
He may be armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 911 or 1-855-485- 8477.
