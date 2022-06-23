Mark Smith named executive director of Mississippi Veterans Affairs

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mark Smith has been named the new executive director of Mississippi Veterans Affairs.
He was named deputy director in April 2022 and most recently served as interim director.
The U.S. Army veteran has spent 16 years in state government, including stints at the Mississippi Department of Child Protective Services, the Mississippi Department of Archives and History and the Mississippi Department of Human Services.
He replaces Stacey Pickering who is departing effective July 11.