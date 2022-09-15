Marietta teacher to appear on 'Wheel of Fortune'

MARIETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - A teacher at Marietta Elementary School will appear on “Wheel of Fortune” next week.
Ashlee Martin is a native of Prentiss County and is in her first year of teaching.
She said her efforts to get on the show started in March and she went to Hollywood in August for the recording of the show.
Her appearance will air on Monday at 6:30 p.m. on WTVA.
Martin said she accomplished a goal she's been working on for years.
She remembers watching the show with her father who also loves game shows.
She also said she’s very competitive and the duo often like to compete against each other.
