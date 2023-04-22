March unemployment rate hits record low in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVA) - The March unemployment rate in Alabama hit a new record low at 2.3%.
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey made this announcement on Friday, saying she continues to see high wages and many jobs.
She added that there has been a significant growth in the past year in manufacturing, business services, private education and health services.
According to Fitzgerald Washington, secretary of the Alabama Department of Labor, this month reached one of its highest average weekly wages in history.