Many people are wondering if COVID-19 home testing kits are reliable

Tupelo, Miss. (WTVA) - Emergency departments and clinics have been swamped with patients.
A lot of people have decided to take matters into their own hands by taking at home covid-19 test.
Those same people are wondering are those test reliable and what should you do if you get a positive test.
Medical Director of North Mississippi Medical Clinics, Dr. Erik Dukes, said that some of the test are good and some of them are bad so you have to be careful with what you buy especially online.
He said when you buy online you can’t talk to a pharmacist about the test you are buying.