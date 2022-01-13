 Skip to main content
Many people are wondering if COVID-19 home testing kits are reliable

  • 0
COVID-19 at home test, Photo Date: 12/23/2020

COVID-19 at home test, Photo Date: 12/23/2020. Credit: Cropped Travis Wise / CC BY 2.0. License Link.

Doctors say if you get a positive home test to visit your local medical clinic for a second opinion.

Tupelo, Miss. (WTVA) - Emergency departments and clinics have been swamped with patients.

A lot of people have decided to take matters into their own hands by taking at home covid-19 test.

Those same people are wondering are those test reliable and what should you do if you get a positive test.

Medical Director of North Mississippi Medical Clinics, Dr. Erik Dukes, said that some of the test are good and some of them are bad so you have to be careful with what you buy especially online.

He said when you buy online you can’t talk to a pharmacist about the test you are buying.

Reporter

Aundrea is from Corinth, Mississippi. She is a graduate of Corinth High School, Northeast Mississippi Community College and the University of Tennessee at Martin where she played basketball.

