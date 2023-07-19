 Skip to main content
Many in Monroe County clamor for more storm shelters

The request for more storm shelters in Monroe County has increased since March’s deadly tornado.

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) — The request for more storm shelters in Monroe County has increased since March’s deadly tornado.

Monroe County is no stranger to tornadoes. A 2011 tornado killed multiple people in Smithville. March’s tornado killed one person.

Since August 2022, Board of Supervisors President Hosea Bogan said the county has told residents to apply with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA).

Bogan claims more than 500 people have filed applications but have received no response from MEMA or the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The 2011 tornado led many people in Monroe County to purchase shelters for their homes.

Schools in Hatley, Smithville and Hamilton even built massive dome shelters.

However, the only option for many residents is to find open community shelters, which quickly fill up.

