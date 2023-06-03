 Skip to main content
Manhunt underway for Hinds County Detention Center escapee

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement is on the hunt for an inmate that escaped the Hinds County Detention Center. 

Deputies are searching for 31-year-old Joseph Springs.

According to the Hinds County Sheriff, officers spotted a stolen black Honda. The driver and occupant had jumped out of the vehicle and took off running.

Dozens of officers are on the ground, while a Mississippi Highway Patrol helicopter circles a nearby wooded area. K-9 units are also helping with this search.

Two other escapees have been arrested. Kayce Knight and Michael Allen are both charged with accessory and aiding and abetting in connection with escapee Joseph Spring. 

