Man wounded in Sunday morning shooting in Tupelo; suspect detained

Update Jan. 31, 9:18 a.m.
Police detained a suspect; however, police did not identify the suspect.
Tupelo police is expected to release more information soon.
Original article below
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo are looking into a Sunday morning shooting that sent a man to the hospital in critical condition.
Captain Chuck McDougald said someone called officers to an apartment in the 1300 block of Mitchell Road around 4:30 a.m.
When they showed up, they found the man with gunshot wounds.
An ambulance took him to the emergency room at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
McDougald did not release the man's name and did not reveal if police had an idea who shot the man.
You can call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS if you have information that could help police solve this case.