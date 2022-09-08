Man wanted after Pontotoc County chase arrested

Updated Sept. 9, 2022
Jake Stusty is in custody, the Pontotoc Police Department announced on Friday, Sept. 9.
Original article below
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is wanted after he fled from authorities near Palmetto Road southwest of Tupelo.
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said his office was asked Thursday morning to help the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department in the pursuit of a stolen truck.
Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said the suspect stole the truck from a home off Highway 15 South
Johnson said the driver stopped on the Natchez Trace Parkway south of Palmetto Road, got out of the vehicle and ran away. Authorities recovered the truck.
The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department later confirmed the person they’re seeking is Jake Stutsy, who is shown in the picture above.
He was reportedly last seen in the Palmetto area at approximately 2 p.m. He may be armed.
Johnson said officers are in the area. Mask said his deputies are also in the area.