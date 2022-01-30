Man, teen shot in Winona

WINONA, Miss. (WTVA) — The police chief in Winona said an argument at a restaurant triggered a retaliatory shooting Saturday night that wounded a man and a teenager.
More than one person called police after 9 p.m. for officers who showed up in the 400 block of Silver Street.
They found Da'Karrion Crawford, 20, and a 16-year-old each suffering from a gunshot wound.
Chief Roshaun Daniels said a helicopter flew Crawford to a trauma center and an ambulance took the teen to Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital in Winona with injuries not expected to kill him.
Police have not yet arrested anyone in connection with the shooting.