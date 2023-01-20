 Skip to main content
Man sentenced to 15 years for New Albany burglary and more

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tennessee man will spend 15 years in prison for the burglary of a New Albany gun store and the attempted burglary of an ATM.

Lederrius Brown, 27, received his sentence on Friday.

According to court documents, he and two other individuals broke into 2A Armaments in June of 2020 and stole more than 20 guns.

Brown and others also tried to pry open an ATM in Byhalia.

Following his release from prison, he’ll be under three years of supervised release.

He must also pay $39,500 in restitution.

