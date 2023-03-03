 Skip to main content
Man receives $11,000+ water bill in Guntown; Mayor says it was an "obvious" error

The bill also said that Joe Lukas, a Guntown citizen of over 30 years, had used enough water to fill an Olympic swimming pool.

GUNTOWN, Miss. (WTVA) - Joe Lukas got an unexpected surprise to his Thursday morning when he opened his mailbox and found a water bill from the city for $11,023.27.

Lukas is retired and has lived in Guntown for over 30 years.

As someone who usually pays $30-$50 a month on average, he knew there had to be something wrong with the bill.

"I was glad it was raining, because I needed it to cool down after I started reading the numbers on the bill," Lukas said.

The bill also had another peculiar error - it said Lukas had used over 800,000 gallons of water - enough to fill nearly two Olympic-sized swimming pools.

The mayor of Guntown did say that it was very clearly a mistake and that the bill would be corrected.

The issue that caused the high number was an error with the water meter, according to the mayor.

