Man receives $11,000+ water bill in Guntown; Mayor says it was an "obvious" error

GUNTOWN, Miss. (WTVA) - Joe Lukas got an unexpected surprise to his Thursday morning when he opened his mailbox and found a water bill from the city for $11,023.27.
Lukas is retired and has lived in Guntown for over 30 years.
As someone who usually pays $30-$50 a month on average, he knew there had to be something wrong with the bill.
"I was glad it was raining, because I needed it to cool down after I started reading the numbers on the bill," Lukas said.
The bill also had another peculiar error - it said Lukas had used over 800,000 gallons of water - enough to fill nearly two Olympic-sized swimming pools.
The mayor of Guntown did say that it was very clearly a mistake and that the bill would be corrected.
The issue that caused the high number was an error with the water meter, according to the mayor.