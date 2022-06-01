Man killed in Pickwick Lake boating accident

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVA) - A man from Colorado died in a boating accident Wednesday morning on Pickwick Lake.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, James Busha, 79, and Gerald Busha, 70, of Winfield, were fishing when their boat struck a bridge pillar on the Patton Island Bridge.
This caused their boat to capsize, and both men were in the water for an extended period of time before someone saw them, according to ALEA.
James Busha was pronounced dead at the scene. Gerald Busha was taken to the hospital in Florence.