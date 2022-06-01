 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man killed in Pickwick Lake boating accident

  • Updated
  • 0
water, lake, river

Photo Date: 9/28/2019. Credit: pxhere. License Link.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVA) - A man from Colorado died in a boating accident Wednesday morning on Pickwick Lake.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, James Busha, 79, and Gerald Busha, 70, of Winfield, were fishing when their boat struck a bridge pillar on the Patton Island Bridge.

This caused their boat to capsize, and both men were in the water for an extended period of time before someone saw them, according to ALEA.

James Busha was pronounced dead at the scene. Gerald Busha was taken to the hospital in Florence.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you