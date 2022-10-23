Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Senatobia

SENATOBIA, Miss (WTVA) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened Sunday afternoon Oct. 23 in Senatobia.
According to the Senatobia Police Department, its officers were helping another law enforcement agency in a chase that entered the city.
The pursued vehicle crashed near Highway 51 and Main Street; the vehicle finally stopped in front of Pate-Jones Funeral Home.
According to Police, an armed man got out of the vehicle and ran away. Officers found the man and tried to de-escalate the situation but officers had to use lethal force.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.