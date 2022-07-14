 Skip to main content
Man found dead in vehicle, homicide investigation underway

  • Updated
crime scene tape

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Sheriff's Department is investigating a homicide, after deputies found a man dead inside a vehicle.

Deputies arrived to the call of a vehicle in a ditch on County Road 1438 around 8:20 Thursday morning.

According to a release from the department, Deputies found a man dead inside the vehicle.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed an incident happened at a residence near where the victim was found.

Investigators are working the case as a homicide.

Sheriff Jim Johnson is expected to release any further information.

This is a developing story. 

                                                                                                     

