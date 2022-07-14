Man found dead in Lee County; homicide investigation underway

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Sheriff's Department is investigating a homicide after deputies found a man dead inside a vehicle.
Deputies arrived to the call of a vehicle in a ditch on County Road 1438 around 8:20 Thursday morning.
According to a release from the department, deputies found a man dead inside the vehicle.
Upon further investigation, it was revealed an incident happened at a residence near where the victim was found.
Investigators are working the case as a homicide.
Sheriff Jim Johnson is expected to release further information.
This is a developing story.