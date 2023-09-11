Man faces eight attempted murder charges in Tippah County

RIPLEY, Miss. (WTVA) — A man faces eight counts of attempted murder in Tippah County.
Roy Richardson, 41, was booked into the Tippah County jail on Sept. 6.
Tippah County Investigator Josh Bateman said Richardson got into a wreck the day before on Old Highway 15 in Ripley.
A volunteer firefighter pulled over to help him. The firefighter’s wife also stopped in a second vehicle, Bateman said.
Bateman said Richardson pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot the people and then stole the firefighter’s vehicle.
The second vehicle chased after him. Richardson is accused of shooting at the second vehicle and a random, third vehicle.
Richardson crashed a second time on County Road 701 and allegedly shot at the other vehicle involved in the wreck.
Tippah County deputies and Ripley police officers arrested him there. He allegedly assaulted an officer during the arrest.
Fortunately, no one was wounded. Bateman said Richardson only suffered scratches.
Richardson was apparently under the influence. He did not know any of the victims and had no grudges against any of them, Bateman said.
Alongside the attempted murder charges, Tippah County investigators charged the 41-year-old with possession of a controlled substance, DUI and assault on an officer. He also faces carjacking charges in the City of Ripley, Bateman said.