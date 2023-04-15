Man faces charges for possession and selling of fentanyl pills

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - A man faces charges after law enforcement found fentanyl pills in his car and his home.
Sheriff Ben Caldwell says Alcorn County deputies and narcotics investigators pulled over Alex Loveless on Thursday, where they found a bottle containing 40 fentanyl pills in his car.
The officers then went to Loveless' home on County Road 174 in Corinth, where they found nearly 200 alleged fentanyl pills in the residence.
Loveless now faces possession of fentanyl and trafficking charges.
The Sheriff's Department says other arrests or charges are still pending.