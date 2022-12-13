Man dies after truck crashed into house Monday evening in Amory

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A man suffered a medical emergency and crashed into a house Monday evening in Amory.
Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the incident happened near Boulevard Drive and Poplar Street around 6 p.m. This occurred before the Christmas parade which took place several blocks away.
First responders found the driver and medics transported him to the hospital in Amory. The driver was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.
Gurley said the driver, whom he did not name, died from natural causes.
The crash did not injure anyone inside the house.