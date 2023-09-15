Man dies after being shot multiple times in Water Valley

WATER VALLEY, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Water Valley are trying to solve a homicide that happened on the east side of the city.
Chief Jason Mangrum says Jarion Jones, 20, of Water Valley, was found around 11:30 p.m. Thursday inside a home on Stephens Street.
He adds that the 2022 graduate of Water Valley High School did not live in the home. A family member found the shooting victim there and reported it.
Mangrum describes what happened as an isolated incident.
Officers have not arrested anyone in the case, but they are trying to find a person of interest in the case.
Yalobusha County Coroner Ronnie Stark says the body will be taken Monday for an autopsy.