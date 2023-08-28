Man dies after ATV crash during police chase in Winona

WINONA, Miss (WTVA) -- A man is dead after an ATV flipped over during a chase with police in Winona.
Montgomery County Coroner Allan Pratt said it happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday on Stafford Wells Road just south of Highway 407.
Winona Mayor Aaron Dees told WTVA that an officer pulled over a man on a four-wheeler for speeding down Highway 407.
He said the officer approached the ATV and suspected alcohol was involved. The officer then went back to the patrol car to get a breathalyzer test and that's when the man on the ATV took off.
Dees said the man took off down Stafford Wells Road near the airport and the officer followed him.
The ATV flipped during the chase, killing the driver of the ATV.
According to Pratt, the man on the ATV has been identified as David Nix.
Montgomery County Sheriff Jeff Tompkins said MHP is investigating.