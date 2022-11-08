Man dead, woman injured Monday in Houston

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Houston Police is expected to release more information soon about a Monday incident that resulted in at least one death.
According to a Houston Police Department news release, a domestic incident happened at approximately 3:37 at a home on Parker Avenue.
A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured. She was taken to the hospital in Tupelo.
Police have yet to publicly identify the individuals involved.
According to the news release, this was an isolated incident.
