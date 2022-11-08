 Skip to main content
Man dead, woman injured Monday in Houston

  • Updated
  • 0
ambulance

Credit: MGN

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Houston Police is expected to release more information soon about a Monday incident that resulted in at least one death.

According to a Houston Police Department news release, a domestic incident happened at approximately 3:37 at a home on Parker Avenue.

A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured. She was taken to the hospital in Tupelo.

Police have yet to publicly identify the individuals involved.

According to the news release, this was an isolated incident.

Look for a report Tuesday evening on WTVA 9 News and WTVA.com.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

