Man dead after chase with Lamar County, Alabama authorities

VERNON, Ala. (WTVA) — A man is dead after a chase with law enforcement in Lamar County, Alabama.
Vernon Police officers and Lamar County deputies tried to stop a vehicle Sunday on County Road 9.
Authorities were responding to a report of reckless driving, according to a statement from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).
ALEA identified the driver as Juan Martinez, 30, of Vernon.
When the chase ended, Martinez allegedly shot himself, according to ALEA.
Medics carried him to the hospital in Columbus, Mississippi. He later died.
Vernon Police requested ALEA conduct an external investigation into the death.
ALEA will turn over its findings to the local district attorney.