 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man dead after chase with Lamar County, Alabama authorities

  • Updated
  • 0

VERNON, Ala. (WTVA) — A man is dead after a chase with law enforcement in Lamar County, Alabama.

Vernon Police officers and Lamar County deputies tried to stop a vehicle Sunday on County Road 9.

Authorities were responding to a report of reckless driving, according to a statement from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

Chase ends on County Road 9 in Lamar County, Alabama on April 16, 2023

The law enforcement chase ended on County Road 9 in Lamar County, Alabama on April 16, 2023.

ALEA identified the driver as Juan Martinez, 30, of Vernon.

When the chase ended, Martinez allegedly shot himself, according to ALEA.

Medics carried him to the hospital in Columbus, Mississippi. He later died.

Vernon Police requested ALEA conduct an external investigation into the death.

ALEA will turn over its findings to the local district attorney.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you