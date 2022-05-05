Man claims he was scammed out of $15K in Tupelo

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 182, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI CALHOUN CHICKASAW ITAWAMBA LEE MONROE PONTOTOC THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMORY, BRUCE, CALHOUN CITY, FULTON, HOUSTON, OKOLONA, PONTOTOC, AND TUPELO.