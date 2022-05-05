Man claims he was scammed out of $15K in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - An unusual and remarkable incident is under investigation in Tupelo.
The victim reported the incident on Tuesday, May 3.
According to the police report, the victim claimed an unknown woman approached him and his vehicle at the Ollie’s store in north Tupelo.
She showed him a large amount of money; he warned her about carrying so much money in public, the victim claimed. The woman said she didn’t trust banks.
Another man approached the two carrying a brief case.
The victim took the two individuals to his bank — the 1st American National Bank on North Gloster Street — to prove the credibility of banks.
At the bank, he received a printout of his bank balance and showed it to the woman.
She didn’t find this credible enough and requested he withdraw $15,000 as physical proof. According to the police report, the victim did so.
The man and woman then asked the victim to drive to a Burger King for food.
The man and woman put their money in a paper bag and told the victim to do so too.
According to the report, he complied and the woman put the bag in the glovebox. They went into the restaurant.
The victim left the man and woman and returned to Ollie’s to get his wife.
His wife looked in the glove box for the money but found a bag of toilet paper instead.
They returned to the restaurant but did not find the man and woman.
The married couple returned to the bank to explain and eventually filed a police report.
Police are working to identify the unknown pair.
According to police, the bank’s surveillance cameras captured the moment when the victim and the unknown man entered the bank earlier.