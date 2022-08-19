 Skip to main content
Man charged with trafficking fentanyl, more than 800 pills seized

L Gomez

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - On Wednesday, Tupelo Police officers made a traffic stop in the area of East Main and Elizabeth on a vehicle driven by 38-year-old Leopoldo Gomez, of Los Angeles. 

Upon further investigation, officers found approximately 105 alleged fentanyl pills in Gomez’s possession.

Narcotics officers later searched Gomez's motel room, where they found approximately 700 additional alleged fentanyl pills.

Gomez is charged with trafficking fentanyl.

Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Allen ordered Gomez to be held without bond.

