Man charged with murder in the case of missing Ole Miss student

Sheldon Herington

Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, from Grenada, MS, is charged with the murder of Ole Miss student Jimmie 'Jay' Lee. 

OXFORD, MS (WTVA) -- Police in Oxford say they have made an arrest related to the Jimmie 'Jay' Lee case. 

Oxford Police and the University of Mississippi Police arrested Sheldon Timothy Herrington Junior, 22, of Grenada, Mississippi. 

Herrington is charged with murder.

His bond has not been set. 

Law enforcement agencies are working to locate Lee's body.

Jimmie Lee

Jimmie Lee

Lee, an Ole Miss student, went missing July 8th.

For any tips, please contact OPD at 662-232-2400, UPD at 662-915-7234, or CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8477.

