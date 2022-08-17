Man charged with kidnapping, other crimes in Monroe County

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) — Monroe County sheriff's deputies arrested a man in a kidnapping and domestic violence case after deputies forced their way into his home to get him.
Gregory Alan Coker Junior is charged with kidnapping, aggravated domestic violence, felony malicious mischief and obstructing access to emergency assistance.
Sheriff Kevin Crook says a female called 911 for help Sunday night in the area of Parham Store Road and Firetower Road.
Emergency responders found her and took her to the hospital in Amory.
Crook says the decision was made to wait until after sunrise Monday to serve a search warrant on Coker's home where it is believed the crimes happened.
Deputies showed up and tried to get Coker to the front door, but he did not respond.
The sheriff says they still did not hear from him after deputies sealed off the area around the home and called in the SWAT team.
Officers eventually forced their way through the front door, and Coker surrendered without anyone being hurt.
Crook adds deputies not only arrested Coker but seized several guns from the home.