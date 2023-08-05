Man arrested in Nettleton for a carjacking in Itawamba County

 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 105. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Pontotoc, Lee MS, Tallahatchie, Yalobusha, Calhoun,
Chickasaw and Monroe Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT this
evening. For the Heat Advisory, from noon to 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

ITAWAMBA CO., Miss. (WTVA) - A man was arrested in Nettleton after law enforcement say he carjacked a woman in Itawamba County.

 Itawamba County deputies were called to a home on Carolina Road about an assault and car theft Thursday, August 3. 

A woman at the home was getting ready to leave when a man reportedly forced her car door open, and began hitting her on the head and body.

The man then took her car.

The victim was able to give deputies a good description of the man and the car.

A short time later, Nettleton police arrested Gary Lyn Delashmit.

He was taken to the Itawamba County jail and charged with carjacking.

