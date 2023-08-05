Man arrested in Nettleton for a carjacking in Itawamba County

ITAWAMBA CO., Miss. (WTVA) - A man was arrested in Nettleton after law enforcement say he carjacked a woman in Itawamba County.
Itawamba County deputies were called to a home on Carolina Road about an assault and car theft Thursday, August 3.
A woman at the home was getting ready to leave when a man reportedly forced her car door open, and began hitting her on the head and body.
The man then took her car.
The victim was able to give deputies a good description of the man and the car.
A short time later, Nettleton police arrested Gary Lyn Delashmit.
He was taken to the Itawamba County jail and charged with carjacking.