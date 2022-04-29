 Skip to main content
Man arrested for sex crimes in Calhoun County

Arrested in Michigan

Indicted in 2019

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WTVA) - A man wanted for sex crimes in Calhoun County is now back to face charges. Sheriff Greg Pollan transported Jose Luis Sanchez from Michigan on Thursday following his release from federal prison. He was serving time as an illegal alien. Sanchez is accused of touching a child for lustful purposes. Right now, no trial date or bond is set.

