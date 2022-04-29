CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WTVA) - A man wanted for sex crimes in Calhoun County is now back to face charges. Sheriff Greg Pollan transported Jose Luis Sanchez from Michigan on Thursday following his release from federal prison. He was serving time as an illegal alien. Sanchez is accused of touching a child for lustful purposes. Right now, no trial date or bond is set.
Man arrested for sex crimes in Calhoun County
Tags
David Bauer
Executive Producer
David is from Macon, Mississippi. He is a graduate of Mississippi State University.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today