Man arrested for Lowndes County blaze

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is accused of setting fire to a house in Lowndes County.
According to a news release from Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, the incident happened on Wednesday shortly before 7:45 p.m at a house in the 5000 block of Jess Lyons Road in Columbus.
Deputies found the house fully ablaze when they arrived at the location.
No one lived in the house and no one was supposed to be on the property.
Deputies found Marty Atkins nearby, according to the sheriff’s office, and he admitted to setting the fire.
He’s charged with arson as a result.