 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man arrested for holding girlfriend against her will

  • Updated
  • 0
Arrest

MGN

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said around 5 a.m. Thursday, a man forced his former girlfriend into her home in the 500 block of Lumpkin at gunpoint after she came to the door.

Chief Quaka says Cortez Hatchet held her against her will until 8:30 am.

Police were notified of the incident afterwards and immediately began searching for Hatchet.

Hatchet surrendered to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and will be brought back to Tupelo where he will be booked into the Lee County jail.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance around 2 p.m. Sunday.

Recommended for you