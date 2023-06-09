Man arrested for holding girlfriend against her will

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said around 5 a.m. Thursday, a man forced his former girlfriend into her home in the 500 block of Lumpkin at gunpoint after she came to the door.
Chief Quaka says Cortez Hatchet held her against her will until 8:30 am.
Police were notified of the incident afterwards and immediately began searching for Hatchet.
Hatchet surrendered to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and will be brought back to Tupelo where he will be booked into the Lee County jail.
He is scheduled to make his first court appearance around 2 p.m. Sunday.