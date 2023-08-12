 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY FOR TODAY HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Man arrested for assaulting a Columbus police officer

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - One man is facing several charges after a shots fired call.

At 12:14 p.m. Wednesday, Columbus police were called to the area of Short Main and 21st Street South for a report of shots fired.

When they got there, they found a man wearing a ballistic vest and armed with a shotgun, pistol, and two knives.

Officers determined that the man had fired one of the weapons within the city limits, and reportedly tried to disarm him.

It was then that officers said things got physical.

One police officer was injured.

The suspect, LaQuin Richardson, was arrested.

Richardson was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, failure to obey, and resisting arrest.

He is currently in the Lowndes County Jail.

