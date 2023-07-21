 Skip to main content
Man arrested after shots fired in Columbus motel parking lot

Shooting at Columbus Inn and Suites on Friday

Police respond to shots fired at Columbus Inn and Suites.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Columbus say a man opened fire in a motel parking lot Friday after getting into an argument with his girlfriend's ex-husband.

No one was hurt in the shooting, which happened around noon at the Columbus Inn and Suites on Highway 45.

Chief Joseph Daughtry said a father was dropping off his daughter when Devin Rice, the mother's boyfriend, exchanged words and started shooting.

Rice took off in a car, which was pulled over near Love's Travel Stop on the Highway 82 offramp to Highway 50. Lowndes County sheriff's deputies arrested him. 

He is charged with aggravated assault - domestic violence.

