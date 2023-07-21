Man arrested after shots fired in Columbus motel parking lot

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Columbus say a man opened fire in a motel parking lot Friday after getting into an argument with his girlfriend's ex-husband.
No one was hurt in the shooting, which happened around noon at the Columbus Inn and Suites on Highway 45.
Chief Joseph Daughtry said a father was dropping off his daughter when Devin Rice, the mother's boyfriend, exchanged words and started shooting.
Rice took off in a car, which was pulled over near Love's Travel Stop on the Highway 82 offramp to Highway 50. Lowndes County sheriff's deputies arrested him.
He is charged with aggravated assault - domestic violence.