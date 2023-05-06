Man arrested after brief pursuit, crash on MSU campus

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Starkville say a man stole a car and led officers on a brief low-speed pursuit that ended when he crashed into traffic barriers at Mississippi State University.
Shane Fidler, 32, of Knoxville, is being held in the Oktibbeha County Jail also charged with driving drunk following what happened Friday night. He also faces a gun charge in Indiana.
Officers say they heard about the car being stolen from a Dollar General on Highway 12 after 7 p.m. and later saw it on Highway 12 near Spring Street.
They add that Fidler ignored the police lights and sirens signaling for him to stop, took the College View Drive exit and drove onto the MSU campus.
According to officers, he went as fast as 30 miles an hour on campus before the car smashed into some short posts that are used to block traffic.
Police say they arrested Fidler after he tried running away after the accident.