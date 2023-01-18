Man accused of stealing gas from City of Duck Hill

DUCK HILL, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is accused of stealing gas from the City of Duck Hill.
According to Duck Hill Police Chief Tyler Winter, officers arrested Howard Hankins on Jan. 5 for allegedly stealing gas from the city’s tanks.
The crime had allegedly been happening for more than a year and the arrest came after the city installed surveillance cameras in an attempt to catch someone.
He also allegedly went into city-owned sheds and vehicles.
Winter said other individuals were also seen on surveillance footage but have yet to be identified.