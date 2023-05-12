Man accused of stealing car, arrested

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) -- Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar says his deputies arrested a man in Walnut after finding a stolen vehicle.
Tolar says on March 8, a vehicle was reported stolen from Highway 145. Investigators located the vehicle on March 9, in Walnut, Miss.
Chevy Lee Marcus Wright, 23, was arrested on May 10, 2023, for felony taking of a motor vehicle with a value of over $2,000.
A judge set Wright's bond at $20,000.
The case will be presented to the next Prentiss County Grand Jury.